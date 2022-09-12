Amazon Alexa’s Hindi feature gains popularity: Here are the most popular questions people ask

Amazon's Alexa voice service in Hindi is gaining popularity. In the last year, the number of requests to Alexa in the Hindi language have increased by over 52%, according to the company.

The availability of Alexa in Hindi and the ease of voice commands has resulted in users making millions of requests a day in Hindi, asking for diverse Hindi content, Amazon said in a press release.

Music, smart home, and information are the most popular type of questions people ask Alexa in Hindi. For instance, "Alexa, gaana bajaao", "Alexa, light jalao", and "Alexa, aaj kaun sa tyohaar hai?". Questions like "Alexa, kya kar rahi ho?" and "Alexa, kaisi ho? are also among the most popular questions to Alexa in Hindi language.

"Voice is the most powerful, yet simplest medium to interact with anyone. I am excited to see the increase in usage of Alexa in Hindi over the last three years. This encourages us to keep innovating and add locally relevant information and features to Alexa," says Dilip R.S., Country Manager for Alexa, Amazon India.

People in India interact with the Amazon Alexa voice service in a mix of Hindi and English languages. For example, "Alexa, Thursday ko Mumbai main weather kaisa hoga?" and, "Alexa, cart main ek scotch brite ka jhadu add kardo". Alexa is equipped with a multilingual mode to answer questions in either of these languages simultaneously.