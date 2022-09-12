Left Menu

Happiest Minds Technologies announces expansion of Noida campus

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-09-2022 19:39 IST | Created: 12-09-2022 19:39 IST
Happiest Minds Technologies announces expansion of Noida campus
  • Country:
  • India

IT solutions company Happiest Minds Technologies on Monday announced the expansion of Noida campus to take its capacity to 450 seats in the National Capital Region (NCR).

The launch follows the announcement of Happiest Minds' new office space acquisition of a 1,600-seater property in Bengaluru in July this year, and the expansion is planned in newer locations such as Bhubaneswar later this year.

''Happiest Minds Technologies...has today (on Monday) announced the expansion of its Noida facility increasing its delivery capacity and leveraging the area's diverse high-technology talent pool,'' a company statement said.

With the additional facility, it will have a capacity of 450 seats in the NCR region.

''NCR is a digital hub with a strong eco-system of vibrant startups, successful enterprises, and education hubs, which makes it an important talent source for us, while dovetailing well with our overall growth strategy,'' Venkatraman Narayanan, Managing Director and CFO of Happiest Minds Technologies, said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds ultra-processed 'gateway' foods might lead to unhealthy adolescent eating

Study finds ultra-processed 'gateway' foods might lead to unhealthy adolesce...

 United States
2
Seven hours of sleep every night is ideal for adults: Research

Seven hours of sleep every night is ideal for adults: Research

United States
3
Health News Roundup: Unrelenting COVID rules cast clouds over Hong Kong schools; New York to ramp up polio vaccinations after virus found in wastewater and more

Health News Roundup: Unrelenting COVID rules cast clouds over Hong Kong scho...

 Global
4
Shikhar Dhawan to lead India in ODIs against South Africa: BCCI sources

Shikhar Dhawan to lead India in ODIs against South Africa: BCCI sources

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022