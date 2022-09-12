Left Menu

Cargo capsule from Bezos' Blue Origin aborted mid-flight after launch mishap

A Blue Origin crew capsule carrying cargo to the edge of space aborted from its New Shepard rocket booster on Monday minutes after liftoff from Texas, escaping what appeared to be a malfunction near the rocket's engine section, a company livestream showed.

