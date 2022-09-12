Left Menu

Cargo capsule from Bezos' Blue Origin aborted mid-flight after launch mishap

A Blue Origin crew capsule carrying cargo to the edge of space aborted from its New Shepard rocket booster on Monday shortly after liftoff from Texas, escaping what appeared to be a malfunction near the rocket's engine section, a company livestream showed.

Reuters | Updated: 12-09-2022 20:40 IST | Created: 12-09-2022 20:40 IST
Cargo capsule from Bezos' Blue Origin aborted mid-flight after launch mishap

A Blue Origin crew capsule carrying cargo to the edge of space aborted from its New Shepard rocket booster on Monday shortly after liftoff from Texas, escaping what appeared to be a malfunction near the rocket's engine section, a company livestream showed. No humans were on board the capsule, which sat atop the company's suborbital New Shepard rocket loaded with NASA-funded research payloads and other cargo that were expected to float in microgravity for a few minutes some 62 miles (99.78 km) above ground.

But a minute after liftoff and roughly 5 miles above ground, the New Shepard booster's engines flared, triggering the capsule's abort motor system that jetted the spacecraft away from its rocket before parachuting back to land intact. "We’re responding to an issue this morning at our Launch Site One location in West Texas," Blue Origin tweeted, adding that the capsule's abort system "functioned as designed."

The flight was the 23rd New Shepard mission by Blue Origin, the space company founded by Amazon.com Inc billionaire Jeff Bezos.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds ultra-processed 'gateway' foods might lead to unhealthy adolescent eating

Study finds ultra-processed 'gateway' foods might lead to unhealthy adolesce...

 United States
2
Seven hours of sleep every night is ideal for adults: Research

Seven hours of sleep every night is ideal for adults: Research

United States
3
Shikhar Dhawan to lead India in ODIs against South Africa: BCCI sources

Shikhar Dhawan to lead India in ODIs against South Africa: BCCI sources

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Unrelenting COVID rules cast clouds over Hong Kong schools; New York to ramp up polio vaccinations after virus found in wastewater and more

Health News Roundup: Unrelenting COVID rules cast clouds over Hong Kong scho...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022