RenewBuy to double insurance advisor network by 2023 * Insurtech player RenewBuy on Monday said it will double its insurance advisor network by adding 1 lakh more to its workforce by 2023.

The company said it will increase its advisor base by 1,00,000 in the smaller markets.

It presently has 95,000 advisors and 70 branches spread across 780 districts in the country.

The next few years will be focussed on exponential growth in terms of technology development, product offerings, accelerated consumer outreach and insurance advisor acquisition across the country, RenewBuy said.

The hiring process is aimed at taking insurance to the masses besides increasing the customer base, especially in the smaller regions, where insurance is still not accessible.

Balachander Sekhar, CEO of RenewBuy, said: ''RenewBuy has made the entire end-to-end insurance process simple. Our model has helped consumers especially in the health and life insurance category, where digital has been instrumental in increasing insurance penetration amongst consumers.

''We currently have 3 million consumers, and we are looking at an accelerated growth in the consumer base.'' *** C&S Wholesale Grocers partners with TCS for AI-powered distribution model * IT services company Tata Consultancy Services has been selected by C&S Wholesale Grocers to build a new operations platform on Google Cloud to reduce the company's carbon footprint and enhance customer experience.

TCS will lead the company-wide project and help C&S establish a new cloud-based architecture that will unify its current systems, according to a statement.

The statement said that C&S Wholesale Grocers has partnered with TCS to Build AI-powered distribution model.

''Using Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML), C&S's new operations platform will monitor traffic patterns and identify optimal distribution routes, thereby reducing food waste and achieving greater fuel efficiency,'' the statement added.

C&S Wholesale Grocers focusses on supply chain solutions and wholesale grocery supply in the US. Founded in 1918 as a supplier to independent grocery stores, C&S now services various customers, supplying more than 7,500 independent supermarkets, chain stores, military bases and institutions with over 100,000 different products.

