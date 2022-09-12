Google announces new customizable lock screen widgets on iOS 16

Apple is all set to release its latest mobile operating system, iOS 16. Google has also announced Lock Screen widgets for several of its apps including Google Drive, Search, Gmail, Google News and more, which will be available in the coming weeks.

Here's a sneak peek of what's coming to popular Google apps:

In iOS, you will be able to start your Google search right from your Lock Screen. You can also configure the Search widget to start searching with your voice or camera.

Gif Credit: Google

Next up, the Google Chrome Lock Screen widgets will let you quickly launch Chrome, start a search with your voice or in incognito mode, or load your favourite dino game.

The Google Drive widgets will let you access files, open a suggested Drive file or your starred files and folders with a single tap to pick up where you left off with that work project or short story draft.

Further, you will get real-time traffic updates and estimated travel times to places like home and work right on your Lock Screen, thanks to the Maps Frequent Trips widget. Additionally, you can find restaurants, shops and other favourite nearby spots by tapping the Maps Search widget.

Gmail's Lock Screen widget will automatically show you the number of new messages in your inbox. You will also be able to customize the widget to see which inbox categories, like Social or Updates, contain new messages.

Gif Credit: Google

Lastly, the Google News widget will let you see real-time headlines with a quick glance. You can simply tap the headlines to read more in the app.

"Your Lock Screen is the first thing you see when you pick up your phone, and Lock Screen widgets for lots of Google apps are on the way. You'll be able to unlock your device to access your favorite Google features in just one tap — and even see some updates right on your Lock Screen," Google said.