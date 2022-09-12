Left Menu

Google announces new customizable lock screen widgets on iOS 16

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 12-09-2022 21:24 IST | Created: 12-09-2022 21:24 IST
Google announces new customizable lock screen widgets on iOS 16
Image Credit: Google

Apple is all set to release its latest mobile operating system, iOS 16. Google has also announced Lock Screen widgets for several of its apps including Google Drive, Search, Gmail, Google News and more, which will be available in the coming weeks.

Here's a sneak peek of what's coming to popular Google apps:

In iOS, you will be able to start your Google search right from your Lock Screen. You can also configure the Search widget to start searching with your voice or camera.

Gif Credit: Google

Next up, the Google Chrome Lock Screen widgets will let you quickly launch Chrome, start a search with your voice or in incognito mode, or load your favourite dino game.

The Google Drive widgets will let you access files, open a suggested Drive file or your starred files and folders with a single tap to pick up where you left off with that work project or short story draft.

Further, you will get real-time traffic updates and estimated travel times to places like home and work right on your Lock Screen, thanks to the Maps Frequent Trips widget. Additionally, you can find restaurants, shops and other favourite nearby spots by tapping the Maps Search widget.

Gmail's Lock Screen widget will automatically show you the number of new messages in your inbox. You will also be able to customize the widget to see which inbox categories, like Social or Updates, contain new messages.

Gif Credit: Google

Lastly, the Google News widget will let you see real-time headlines with a quick glance. You can simply tap the headlines to read more in the app.

"Your Lock Screen is the first thing you see when you pick up your phone, and Lock Screen widgets for lots of Google apps are on the way. You'll be able to unlock your device to access your favorite Google features in just one tap — and even see some updates right on your Lock Screen," Google said.

TRENDING

1
Study finds ultra-processed 'gateway' foods might lead to unhealthy adolescent eating

Study finds ultra-processed 'gateway' foods might lead to unhealthy adolesce...

 United States
2
Seven hours of sleep every night is ideal for adults: Research

Seven hours of sleep every night is ideal for adults: Research

United States
3
Shikhar Dhawan to lead India in ODIs against South Africa: BCCI sources

Shikhar Dhawan to lead India in ODIs against South Africa: BCCI sources

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Unrelenting COVID rules cast clouds over Hong Kong schools; New York to ramp up polio vaccinations after virus found in wastewater and more

Health News Roundup: Unrelenting COVID rules cast clouds over Hong Kong scho...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022