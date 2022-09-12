Left Menu

Jio gets LoI for satellite communication services from DoT: Sources

Reliance Jio Infocomms satellite unit has received a letter of intent LoI from the Telecom Department for satellite communication services, according to industry sources.The LoI was issued to Jio Satellite Communications Ltd JSCL on Monday, sources informed.An email sent to Reliance Jio for comments did not elicit a response.Sources, meanwhile, said the Department of Telecom DoT has granted Letter of Intent for global mobile personal communication by satellite GMPCS services to the company.With this, the company can set up and operate the GMPCS services in the licensed service areas.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-09-2022 21:26 IST | Created: 12-09-2022 21:26 IST
Jio gets LoI for satellite communication services from DoT: Sources
  • Country:
  • India

Reliance Jio Infocomm's satellite unit has received a letter of intent (LoI) from the Telecom Department for satellite communication services, according to industry sources.

The LoI was issued to Jio Satellite Communications Ltd (JSCL) on Monday, sources informed.

An email sent to Reliance Jio for comments did not elicit a response.

Sources, meanwhile, said the Department of Telecom (DoT) has granted Letter of Intent for global mobile personal communication by satellite (GMPCS) services to the company.

With this, the company can set up and operate the GMPCS services in the licensed service areas. The licences are for a period of 20 years (from the date of its grant after fulfilling stipulated conditions). The offering under GMPCS include voice and data services via satellite.

These mobile satellite networks can operate with low-earth orbit (LEO), medium Earth orbit (MEO) and Geosynchronous (GEO) satellites.

On February 14 this year, Mukesh Ambani's conglomerate had announced a joint venture to provide satellite-based broadband services across India, joining the race with billionaires Elon Musk's SpaceX and Sunil Mittal's OneWeb to offer reliable, high-speed internet everywhere.

Jio Platforms had announced a joint venture with Luxembourg-based SES to provide the satellite-based broadband services in India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds ultra-processed 'gateway' foods might lead to unhealthy adolescent eating

Study finds ultra-processed 'gateway' foods might lead to unhealthy adolesce...

 United States
2
Seven hours of sleep every night is ideal for adults: Research

Seven hours of sleep every night is ideal for adults: Research

United States
3
Shikhar Dhawan to lead India in ODIs against South Africa: BCCI sources

Shikhar Dhawan to lead India in ODIs against South Africa: BCCI sources

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Unrelenting COVID rules cast clouds over Hong Kong schools; New York to ramp up polio vaccinations after virus found in wastewater and more

Health News Roundup: Unrelenting COVID rules cast clouds over Hong Kong scho...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022