Ayurveda Day: All India Institute of Ayurveda launches 6-weeks awareness programme

New Delhi, Sep 12 (PTI) All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA), under the Ministry of Ayush, on Monday launched the curtain raiser for the six-week long Ayurveda Day 2022 programme.

The AIIA has been chosen as the nodal agency for driving the Ministry of Ayush's mandate for Ayurveda Day this year. The theme for the celebration is 'Har Din Har Ghar Ayurveda', an Ayush ministry statement said.

Ayurveda Day curtain raiser for the six-week long programme, September 12-October 23, saw the virtual presence of Ayush Minister Sarabananda Sonawal, Ayush MoS Munjapara Mahendrabhai Kalubhai and other ministry officials.

The ministry celebrates Ayurveda Day every year on Dhanvantari Jayanti and this year it will be celebrated on October 23. Dhanvantari is regarded as the father of Ayurveda.

This year the ministry is celebrating it in collaboration with all the ministries and departments of Government of India so that every person of the nation is made aware of traditional system of medicine, the statement said.

“The six-week programme is a noble endeavour to take forward the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The success of this programme will be possible only if we are able to reach every citizen of India, and therefore, over the coming weeks, we will focus all our energies to interact with and sensitise the people so that the message of Ayurveda can percolate down to all levels.

'Har Din Har Ghar Ayurveda' stresses on creating awareness of 'Ayurveda for Holistic Health' in every household. This will help our nation become healthy and strong,” Sonawal said.

Sharing his views, Mahendrabhai said, “By joining hands with other countries, we aim to take Ayurveda to every house and make true the vision of From Healthy India to a Healthy World.'' Director AIIA Professor Tanuja Nesari shared the details of the programme and highlighted the key events that will take place over the next few weeks, the statement said.

The programme will see participation from various ministries of the Government of India with the aim of 3Js – Jan Sandesh, Jan Bhagidari, and Jan Aandolan, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)