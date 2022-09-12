LME debates opening on day of Queen's funeral - Bloomberg News

Left Menu

The London Metal Exchange (LME) is unsure about whether it should open on the day of Queen Elizabeth's funeral, Bloomberg News reported on Monday. The LME has informally indicated to brokers that it intends to keep its market open on Sept. LME did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Reuters | Updated: 12-09-2022 23:25 IST | Created: 12-09-2022 23:25 IST
The London Metal Exchange (LME) is unsure about whether it should open on the day of Queen Elizabeth's funeral, Bloomberg News reported on Monday. The LME has informally indicated to brokers that it intends to keep its market open on Sept. 19, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

The metal exchange is yet to make a formal announcement, the report added. LME did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

