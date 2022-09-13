El Salvador launches $360 mln buyback of 2023, 2025 bonds
El Salvador launched a purchase offer Monday for all its external debt maturing in 2023 and 2025, the government announced in a press release. The invitation to participate in the buyback, worth up to $360 million, will be open until 12 p.m. New York time Sept. 22, the government said.
Reuters | Updated: 13-09-2022 01:19 IST | Created: 13-09-2022 01:19 IST
