El Salvador launches $360 mln buyback of 2023, 2025 bonds

El Salvador launched a purchase offer Monday for all its external debt maturing in 2023 and 2025, the government announced in a press release.

The invitation to participate in the buyback, worth up to $360 million, will be open until 12 p.m. New York time Sept. 20, with a settlement expected on Sept. 22, the government said.

