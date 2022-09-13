Left Menu

U.S. Senate panel invites Twitter CEO to testify, seeks whistleblower answers

The chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee and the top Republican on Monday said they had invited Twitter Inc Chief Executive Parag Agrawal to testify and asked him to answer questions about a former company executive turned whistleblower. Peiter "Mudge" Zatko, a famed hacker who served as Twitter's head of security until he was fired last year, is set to testify Tuesday before the committee.

The chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee and the top Republican on Monday said they had invited https://www.judiciary.senate.gov/imo/media/doc/2022-09-12%20Letter%20from%20Senators%20Durbin%20and%20Grassley.pdf Twitter Inc Chief Executive Parag Agrawal to testify and asked him to answer questions about a former company executive turned whistleblower.

Peiter "Mudge" Zatko, a famed hacker who served as Twitter's head of security until he was fired last year, is set to testify Tuesday before the committee. Senate Judiciary chair Dick Durbin and Republican Chuck Grassley on Tuesday asked Agrawal to answer questions by Sept. 26 including on Zatko's allegations it "turned a blind eye to foreign intelligence infiltration, does not adequately protect user data and has provided misleading or inaccurate information about its security practices to government agencies."

Twitter declined immediate comment.

