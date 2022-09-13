European shares open higher; deal cheer lifts Aveva, Schneider
The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose for the fourth straight session on Tuesday, with Aveva jumping on a report that France's Schneider was nearing a deal to buy out the company. The STOXX 600 rose 0.1% by 0720 GMT. Shares of British software maker Aveva Group Plc climbed 3.3% to top the benchmark index.
The STOXX 600 rose 0.1% by 0720 GMT. Shares of British software maker Aveva Group Plc climbed 3.3% to top the benchmark index. French industrial group Schneider Electric rose 0.9% as Sky News reported late on Monday that it is nearing a deal to take full control of Aveva for about 3.5 billion pounds ($4.1 billion).
UBS Group AG rose 1.1% on plans to hike its dividend by 10% to $0.55 per share. All eyes will now be on the release of U.S. inflation numbers later in the day, with analysts expecting inflation to have peaked.
