Left Menu

European shares open higher; deal cheer lifts Aveva, Schneider

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose for the fourth straight session on Tuesday, with Aveva jumping on a report that France's Schneider was nearing a deal to buy out the company. The STOXX 600 rose 0.1% by 0720 GMT. Shares of British software maker Aveva Group Plc climbed 3.3% to top the benchmark index.

Reuters | Updated: 13-09-2022 13:11 IST | Created: 13-09-2022 12:58 IST
European shares open higher; deal cheer lifts Aveva, Schneider
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose for the fourth straight session on Tuesday, with Aveva jumping on a report that France's Schneider was nearing a deal to buy out the company.

The STOXX 600 rose 0.1% by 0720 GMT. Shares of British software maker Aveva Group Plc climbed 3.3% to top the benchmark index. French industrial group Schneider Electric rose 0.9% as Sky News reported late on Monday that it is nearing a deal to take full control of Aveva for about 3.5 billion pounds ($4.1 billion).

UBS Group AG rose 1.1% on plans to hike its dividend by 10% to $0.55 per share. All eyes will now be on the release of U.S. inflation numbers later in the day, with analysts expecting inflation to have peaked.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shikhar Dhawan to lead India in ODIs against South Africa: BCCI sources

Shikhar Dhawan to lead India in ODIs against South Africa: BCCI sources

 India
2
This video from Webb zooms through space to reveal the Tarantula Nebula

This video from Webb zooms through space to reveal the Tarantula Nebula

 Global
3
Russian gas flows to Europe steady while Nord Stream 1 remains shut

Russian gas flows to Europe steady while Nord Stream 1 remains shut

 United Kingdom
4
Tata Memorial Centre, doctors from 11 institutes develop low-cost clinical intervention for cancer treatment

Tata Memorial Centre, doctors from 11 institutes develop low-cost clinical i...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022