Google faces $25.4 bln damages claims in UK, Dutch courts over adtech practices

Alphabet unit Google will face damages claims for up to 25 billion euros ($25.4 billion) over its adtech practices in two suits to be filed in British and Dutch courts in the coming weeks by a law firm on behalf of publishers.

"It is time that Google owns up to its responsibilities and pays back the damages it has caused to this important industry. That is why today we are announcing these actions across two jurisdictions to obtain compensation for EU and UK publishers," Damien Geradin of Geradin Partners said in a statement on Tuesday. ($1 = 0.9860 euros)

