Poland's Pekao changes credit policy to allow financing of coal trading

Poland's Pekao changed its credit policy to allow financing of coal trading, its press office told Reuters on Tuesday. The decision follows Warsaw's ban on Russian coal imports that curbed supply and resulted in a surge in prices. "The exemption applies only to the financing of coal trade and is temporary.

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 13-09-2022 19:30 IST | Created: 13-09-2022 19:30 IST
  • Poland

"The exemption applies only to the financing of coal trade and is temporary. It results from the current situation on the raw materials market," the bank said in an e-mailed statement.

