Left Menu

Ukraine inflation could rise to 30% next year, says minister -Interfax

Shmyhal said 1.14 trillion hryvnias ($31.23 billion), or almost half the entire 2023 budget, would be directed to the security and defence sectors. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy made similar comments last Wednesday. The budget - which Shmyhal called "a conservative average pessimistic calculation" - sees real gross domestic product growth of 4.6% with annual inflation of up to 30%.

Reuters | Updated: 14-09-2022 02:24 IST | Created: 14-09-2022 02:24 IST
Ukraine inflation could rise to 30% next year, says minister -Interfax

Annual inflation in Ukraine could rise to 30% next year, an eight-year high, Interfax Ukraine cited Finance Minister Denys Shmyhal as saying on Tuesday as he presented a draft budget dominated by the war with Russia. Shmyhal said 1.14 trillion hryvnias ($31.23 billion), or almost half the entire 2023 budget, would be directed to the security and defence sectors. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy made similar comments last Wednesday.

The budget - which Shmyhal called "a conservative average pessimistic calculation" - sees real gross domestic product growth of 4.6% with annual inflation of up to 30%. This would be the highest since the average 48.7% recorded in 2015. Another 35% of the budget would be spent on social programs such as pensions, assistance to low-income families, payments to internally displaced persons as well as spending on medicine and education, Shmyhal said.

To help make up the shortfall, Kyiv would reduce the number of officials, cutting salaries and bonuses. Ukraine has estimated the costs of the war combined with lower tax revenues has left a $5 billion-a-month fiscal shortfall - or 2.5% of pre-war GDP. Economists calculate that pushes the annual deficit to 25% of GDP, compared with just 3.5% before the conflict.

($1 = 36.5000 hryvnias)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EXCLUSIVE-U.S. considers China sanctions to deter Taiwan action; Taiwan presses EU

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. considers China sanctions to deter Taiwan action; Taiwan pres...

 Global
2
Mysterious diamonds formed after a dwarf planet collided with large asteroid about 4.5 billion years ago

Mysterious diamonds formed after a dwarf planet collided with large asteroid...

 Australia
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. abortion clinic moves up the street to escape one state's ban; Fight against AIDS, TB and malaria bounced back post-COVID - but not enough and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. abortion clinic moves up the street to escape one ...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Boxing-Eubank wants son's fight against Benn scrapped over weight concerns; Cricket-'My phone's here', Warner ready to talk leadership with Cricket Australia and more

Sports News Roundup: Boxing-Eubank wants son's fight against Benn scrapped o...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022