Asus unveils ExpertBook B3 Detachable tablet powered by Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 chip

Taiwanese multinational tech company Asus has unveiled the ExpertBook B3 Detachable, which is a new Windows-on-ARM convertible tablet. According to GSM Arena, as apparent from the name, the device can be used with or without a detachable keyboard and its kickstand can hold the slate in landscape or portrait orientation.

The company has said that is the "first Windows laptop powered by Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 Compute Platform with a 'garaged stylus". Versions of this slate come with Windows 11 Pro, Windows 11 Home in S Mode and Windows 11 Pro Education. Its 'garaged stylus', which needs 15 seconds to charge and it is ready for 45 minutes of use, can be stashed inside the tablet instead of having it hang off the side with a magnetic attachment, reported GSM Arena.

The Asus ExpertBook B3 Detachable features AI noise-cancelling tech for audio, noise-reduction for the 5MP front-facing camera and a handy mute key on the optional keyboard. There's also a 13MP camera on the back if you need to snap a photo of something. The Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 chipset can be paired with 4GB or 8GB of LPDDR4 RAM, storage is 128GB eMMC. On-board connectivity includes one USB-C, one 3.5mm combo audio jack, Wi-Fi 5 (ac, 2x2) and Bluetooth 5.1.

Powered by a 38Wh Li-ion battery, which supports 45W charging, the 10.5" LCD has 1,920 x 1,200px resolution (16:10) and tops out at 320 nits, as per GSM Arena. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)