S.Korea fines Google, Meta over accusations of privacy law violations

Updated: 14-09-2022 10:56 IST
S.Korea fines Google, Meta over accusations of privacy law violations
South Korea levied fines on Alphabet's Google and Meta Platforms over accusations of privacy law violations, the country's Personal Information Protection Commission said on Wednesday.

The commission fined Google 69.2 billion won ($49.8 million) and Meta 30.8 billion won, it said in a statement. Google and Meta did not clearly inform service users and obtain prior consent when collecting and analysing users' behavioral information to infer their interests or use them for customised advertisements, the commission said.

($1 = 1,389.4800 won)

