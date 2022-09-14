S.Korea fines Google, Meta over accusations of privacy law violations
- Country:
- Korea Rep
South Korea levied fines on Alphabet's Google and Meta Platforms over accusations of privacy law violations, the country's Personal Information Protection Commission said on Wednesday.
The commission fined Google 69.2 billion won ($49.8 million) and Meta 30.8 billion won, it said in a statement. Google and Meta did not clearly inform service users and obtain prior consent when collecting and analysing users' behavioral information to infer their interests or use them for customised advertisements, the commission said.
($1 = 1,389.4800 won)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Meta Platforms
- South Korea
- Meta
- Alphabet
ALSO READ
U.S., Japanese and South Korean national security counterparts to meet this week
South Korea presses concerns over U.S. EV tax credit reform
U.S., South Korea stage largest combined military drills in years
U.S., Japanese and South Korean national security counterparts to meet this week
South Korea objects to World Bank's order to pay Lone Star