S.Korea fines Google, Meta billions of won over privacy accusations
South Korea levied fines running into millions of dollars on Alphabet's Google and Meta Platforms following accusations of privacy law violations, authorities said on Wednesday. In a statement, the Personal Information Protection Commission said it fined Google 69.2 billion won ($50 million) and Meta 30.8 billion won ($22 million). Google and Meta did not have an immediate comment.
- Country:
- Korea Rep
South Korea levied fines running into millions of dollars on Alphabet's Google and Meta Platforms following accusations of privacy law violations, authorities said on Wednesday. In a statement, the Personal Information Protection Commission said it fined Google 69.2 billion won ($50 million) and Meta 30.8 billion won ($22 million).
Google and Meta did not have an immediate comment. The privacy panel said the firms did not clearly inform service users and obtain prior consent when collecting and analysing behavioural information to infer their interests or use them for customised advertisements. ($1=1,390.3800 won)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Meta Platforms
- South Korea
- Meta
- Alphabet
ALSO READ
U.S., Japanese and South Korean national security counterparts to meet this week
South Korea presses concerns over U.S. EV tax credit reform
U.S., South Korea stage largest combined military drills in years
U.S., Japanese and South Korean national security counterparts to meet this week
South Korea objects to World Bank's order to pay Lone Star