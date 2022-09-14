LG announces 6G THz band milestone; transfers data over 320 meters outdoors

LG has successfully demonstrated the wireless transmission and reception of 6G terahertz (THz) data - at a frequency range of 155 to 175 GHz - over a distance of 320 meters outdoors. The milestone was achieved on September 7 at the Fraunhofer Heinrich Hertz Institute (HHI) in Berlin, Germany, the company said on Wednesday.

The milestone is not only a major jump from August 2021 when LG proved it could transfer 6G THz data over a distance of 100 meters outdoors, but also marks a significant step toward commercializing 6G THz in both indoor and outdoor urban areas since the reference cell coverage of base stations for urban macro cells is a distance of approximately 250 meters in an outdoor setting.

"With the success of our latest demonstration, we are one step closer to realizing 6G speeds of 1 terabit (TB) per second in both indoor and outdoor urban areas. We expect 6G to be a major driver of future business and new user experiences, and there is no place we'd rather be than at the forefront of its development," said Dr Kim Byoung-hoon, CTO and executive vice president of LG Electronics.

The demo utilized a power amplifier co-developed by LG, Fraunhofer HHI, and Fraunhofer Institute for Applied Solid State Physics (IAF), and a receiver low-noise amplifier to increase transmission strength and improve incoming signal quality, respectively.

These new technologies have been integrated into LG's latest module design, which has been highly capable of future IC (Integrated Circuit) fabrication to help ease the path towards future commercialization.

LG will announce the full results of its latest 6G communications test at the upcoming 6G Grand Summit, which is scheduled to take place at the LG Science Park in Seoul on September 23. The South Korean firm will also present an overview of the technology's development so far at the Summit.