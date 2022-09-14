Vedanta to create hub to manufacture iPhones, TV equipment in India - CNBC TV18
Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 14-09-2022 13:23 IST | Created: 14-09-2022 13:06 IST
Vedanta Ltd will create a hub to manufacture Apple's iPhones and other television equipment in the western Indian state of Maharashtra, chairman Anil Agarwal said in an interview to CNBC TV18 on Wednesday.
Apple and Vedanta did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
