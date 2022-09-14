Left Menu

EU court backs EU antitrust decision against Google, trims fine

Europe's second-top court on Wednesday upheld an EU antitrust decision against Alphabet unit Google for using its Android mobile operating system to quash rivals but trimmed the record fine to 4.125 billion euros ($4.12 billion) from 4.34 billion. "The General Court largely confirms the Commission's decision that Google imposed unlawful restrictions on manufacturers of Android mobile devices and mobile network operators in order to consolidate the dominant position of its search engine," the court said.

Reuters | Updated: 14-09-2022 13:50 IST | Created: 14-09-2022 13:38 IST
EU court backs EU antitrust decision against Google, trims fine
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Europe's second-top court on Wednesday upheld an EU antitrust decision against Alphabet unit Google for using its Android mobile operating system to quash rivals but trimmed the record fine to 4.125 billion euros ($4.12 billion) from 4.34 billion.

"The General Court largely confirms the Commission's decision that Google imposed unlawful restrictions on manufacturers of Android mobile devices and mobile network operators in order to consolidate the dominant position of its search engine," the court said. "In order better to reflect the gravity and duration of the infringement, the General Court considers it appropriate however to impose a fine of €4.125 billion on Google, its reasoning differing in certain respects from that of the Commission," judges said.

The case is T-604/18 Google vs European Commission. ($1 = 1.0012 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EXCLUSIVE-U.S. considers China sanctions to deter Taiwan action; Taiwan presses EU

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. considers China sanctions to deter Taiwan action; Taiwan pres...

 Global
2
Several anti-cancer drugs, antibiotics to become more affordable

Several anti-cancer drugs, antibiotics to become more affordable

 India
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. abortion clinic moves up the street to escape one state's ban; Fight against AIDS, TB and malaria bounced back post-COVID - but not enough and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. abortion clinic moves up the street to escape one ...

 Global
4
Mysterious diamonds formed after a dwarf planet collided with large asteroid about 4.5 billion years ago

Mysterious diamonds formed after a dwarf planet collided with large asteroid...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022