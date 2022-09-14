India's has reimagined ambitions post-Covid, says Chandrasekhar

Minister of State for electronics and information technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Wednesday said India's ambitions have been re-imagined post-Covid.

''Post-Covid, India's ambitions have been reimagined, and there is a very clear sense of confidence that we can afford to re-draw the future, re-imagine the ambitions that we have, and the expectations that we have as a nation,'' Chandrasekhar said at an event organised by IBM here.

Speaking virtually, he said 'India's techade' will see technology playing a significant role in our growth, expansion, the way we get opportunities and jobs.

He also launched a white paper titled ''Building Indian Quantum Industry'' along with Tom Rosamilia, senior vice president, for IBM Software and Sandip Patel, the managing director of IBM India.

The paper is focused on creating a sustainable quantum ecosystem in India, as per an official statement.

