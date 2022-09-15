Memories in Google Photos getting biggest update since launch

Memories in Google Photos is getting the biggest update since its launch in September 2019, making it easier to look back on and share important moments.

With the redesigned Memories experience, you'll see more videos including the best snippets from your longer videos that Google Photos will automatically select and trim so you can relive the most meaningful moments.

Secondly, your still photos will now feel more dynamic thanks to a subtle zoom that brings movement to your memories. Starting next month, Google will also be adding instrumental music to some Memories.

In 2020, Google introduced Cinematic photos, a feature that helps you relive your memories in a way that feels more vivid and realistic. Soon, you'll start to see full Cinematic Memories that transform multiple still photos into an end-to-end cinematic experience. In addition, Cinematic Memories will also have music, making your photos feel a little more like a movie.

Next up, Google is also rolling out a new feature called Styles where graphic art is automatically added to your memories to make them pop. At launch, you will see several designs including limited-time styles from featured artists Shantell Martin and Lisa Congdon.

Google is also adding the ability to share entire Memories with your friends and family in just a few taps on Android (with iOS and Web coming soon), so they can view them right from Google Photos on any device.

This update also brings a new collage editor that lets you easily create shareable collages. All you need to do is pick your photos, select your design (including styles from featured artists) and easily rearrange the layout with simple drag-and-drop controls. The feature is rolling out on Android and iOS.

"When Google Photos launched Memories three years ago (almost to the day), it was the beginning of an ongoing evolution from an app where you store photos and videos to a place where you can reflect on meaningful moments. Since then, Memories has become one of Photos' most beloved features, with more than 3.5 billion Memories viewed each month," Google wrote in a blog post.