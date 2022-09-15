Russia's Putin in Uzbekistan for regional summit, Xi meeting
Russian President Vladimir Putin has arrived in the Uzbek city of Samarkand for a summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, Russia's Interfax news agency reported on Thursday.
Putin is set to meet his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping as well as a number of other leaders at the event on Thursday and Friday.
