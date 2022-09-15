Left Menu

SpaceX to launch next batch of 54 Starlink internet satellites today

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 15-09-2022 13:24 IST | Created: 15-09-2022 13:24 IST
Image Credit: Twitter (@SpaceX)
  • United States

SpaceX is targeting Thursday, September 15, for the launch of a new batch of Starlink internet satellites to low-Earth orbit. The launch was scrubbed twice due to unfavourable weather conditions.

The Falcon 9 rocket carrying 54 Starlink internet satellites will lift off from Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. The instantaneous launch window is at 9:27 p.m. ET (01:27 UTC on September 16).

This launch will mark SpaceX's 42nd mission so far this year. The first stage booster supporting this mission previously launched CRS-22, Crew-3, Turksat 5B, Crew-4, and CRS-25. Following stage separation, the first stage will land on the Just Read the Instructions droneship, which will be stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.

A live webcast of the Starlink mission will begin about five minutes prior to liftoff.

Starlink is a constellation of internet satellites that provides high-speed, low-latency broadband internet across the world. The service is currently serving 40 countries around the world.

(To be updated)

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

