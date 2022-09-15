(Update: Launch deferred) SpaceX to launch next batch of 54 Starlink internet satellites today

SpaceX is targeting Thursday, September 15, for the launch of a new batch of Starlink internet satellites to low-Earth orbit. The launch was scrubbed twice due to unfavourable weather conditions.

The Falcon 9 rocket carrying 54 Starlink internet satellites will lift off from Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. The instantaneous launch window is at 9:27 p.m. ET (01:27 UTC on September 16).

This launch will mark SpaceX's 42nd mission so far this year. The first stage booster supporting this mission previously launched CRS-22, Crew-3, Turksat 5B, Crew-4, and CRS-25. Following stage separation, the first stage will land on the Just Read the Instructions droneship, which will be stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.

A live webcast of the Starlink mission will begin about five minutes prior to liftoff.

Standing down from tonight's Starlink mission due to unfavorable weather, now targeting Thursday, September 15 at 9:27 p.m. ET for launch of 54 Starlink satellites from SLC-40 — SpaceX (@SpaceX) September 15, 2022

Starlink is a constellation of internet satellites that provides high-speed, low-latency broadband internet across the world. The service is currently serving 40 countries around the world.

Update 1

Due to unfavourable weather conditions, SpaceX is now targeting Friday, September 16 at 9:05 p.m. ET for Falcon 9's launch of Starlink satellites.