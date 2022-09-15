Left Menu

(Update: Launch deferred) SpaceX to launch next batch of 54 Starlink internet satellites today

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 16-09-2022 09:12 IST | Created: 15-09-2022 13:24 IST
(Update: Launch deferred) SpaceX to launch next batch of 54 Starlink internet satellites today
Image Credit: Twitter (@SpaceX)
SpaceX is targeting Thursday, September 15, for the launch of a new batch of Starlink internet satellites to low-Earth orbit. The launch was scrubbed twice due to unfavourable weather conditions.

The Falcon 9 rocket carrying 54 Starlink internet satellites will lift off from Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. The instantaneous launch window is at 9:27 p.m. ET (01:27 UTC on September 16).

This launch will mark SpaceX's 42nd mission so far this year. The first stage booster supporting this mission previously launched CRS-22, Crew-3, Turksat 5B, Crew-4, and CRS-25. Following stage separation, the first stage will land on the Just Read the Instructions droneship, which will be stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.

A live webcast of the Starlink mission will begin about five minutes prior to liftoff.

Starlink is a constellation of internet satellites that provides high-speed, low-latency broadband internet across the world. The service is currently serving 40 countries around the world.

Update 1

Due to unfavourable weather conditions, SpaceX is now targeting Friday, September 16 at 9:05 p.m. ET for Falcon 9's launch of Starlink satellites.

Google doodle celebrates El Salvador Independence Day 2022

OxygenOS 13 Closed Beta Test starts for OnePlus 10T in India

Google doodle celebrates Costa Rica Independence Day 2022

