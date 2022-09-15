Lam Research opens new centre for engineering in Bengaluru

NASDAQ-listed Lam Research Corp. on Thursday opened its new India Centre for Engineering here.

The new lab will focus on the research and development, engineering and testing of wafer fabrication hardware and software used in the creation of next-generation DRAM, NAND and logic technologies, and will be an integral part of the company's global network of labs. The US-headquartered company is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry.

''This important facility is an expansion of Lam's R&D operations and will play a critical role in the creation of new technologies needed in a time of rising semiconductor manufacturing complexity,'' said president and CEO of Lam Research Tim Archer. At the new lab, engineers will span a range of disciplines, from plasma and materials science to artificial intelligence and software controls, a company statement said. In addition to the new centre, Lam currently operates two additional facilities in Bengaluru largely dedicated to software and hardware engineering and support for Lam's global manufacturing operations.

