Left Menu

EU proposes rules targeting smart devices with cybersecurity risks

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 15-09-2022 14:40 IST | Created: 15-09-2022 14:36 IST
EU proposes rules targeting smart devices with cybersecurity risks
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Belgium

From laptops to fridges to mobile apps, smart devices connected to the internet will have to assess their cybersecurity risks and fix them under draft European Union rules announced on Thursday, amid concerns about a spate of cyber attacks.

Companies face fines of as much as 15 million euros ($15 million) or up to 2.5% of their total global turnover if they fail to do so under the European Commission's proposed law known as the Cyber Resilience Act. Companies could save as much as 290 billion euros annually in cyber incidents versus compliance costs of about 29 billion euros, the EU executive said.

A series of high-profile incidents of hackers damaging businesses and demanding huge ransoms in recent years have heightened concerns about vulnerabilities in operating systems, network equipment and software. "It (the Act) will put the responsibility where it belongs, with those that place the products on the market," EU digital chief Margrethe Vestager said in a statement.

EU industry chief Thierry Breton pointed to numerous devices that are vulnerable to hacking. "Computers, phones, household appliances, virtual assistance devices, cars, toys… each and every one of these hundreds of million connected products is a potential entry point for a cyberattack," he said.

Manufacturers will have to assess the cybersecurity risks of their products and take appropriate procedures to fix problems for a period of five years or during the expected lifetime of the product. The companies will have to notify EU cybersecurity agency ENISA of incidents within 24 hours once they are aware of issues, and take measures to resolve them.

Importers and distributors will be required to verify that products conform with EU rules. If companies do not comply, national surveillance authorities can prohibit or restrict a given product from being made available on its national market.

The draft rules will need to be agreed with EU countries and EU lawmakers before they can become law. ($1 = 1.0013 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Just released: NASA's Hubble snaps this spectacular spiral galaxy about 180 million light-years away

Just released: NASA's Hubble snaps this spectacular spiral galaxy about 180 ...

 Global
2
OnePlus Nord CE 2 update brings September security patch; adds Jio to support 5G

OnePlus Nord CE 2 update brings September security patch; adds Jio to suppor...

 India
3
Kohinoor Group sign up with CBRE

Kohinoor Group sign up with CBRE

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Singapore grants interim approval for Moderna's bivalent COVID-19 booster vaccine; Half a million Somali children face hunger in world's worst famine this century and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore grants interim approval for Moderna's bivalen...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022