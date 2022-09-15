Ashwini Vaishnaw outlines importance of quality telecom connectivity in universal digital inclusion

The Minister for Communications, Electronics & Information Technology and Railways, Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw has said that there is a need for a conscious change in the mindset of Departmental Officers from regulatory to developmental in the common goals of ensuring connectivity to every household in the country and improving the quality of coverage. He was addressing a 2-day Conference of Field Officers, Departmental HQ Officers and Industry representatives, here yesterday. The Conference was inaugurated by the Minister of State for Communications, Shri Devusinh Chauhan in the morning session and the findings and recommendations of joint stakeholders' Working Groups on various topical issues relevant to the Telecom Sector were presented before the Minister of Communications Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw and the Minister of State for Communications in the afternoon session.

Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw pointed out the importance of quality telecom connectivity in universal digital inclusion especially in the context of digital economy. Only collaboration among departmental officers in the field and at HQ and with industry and academia could propel the telecom sector forward with the changing nature of technology, he said. The need for robust and future-ready telecom legislation to replace the existing vintage Telecom Acts and that a draft in this connection would be put in the public domain soon for consultations/feedback, he added.

Earlier; while inaugurating the Conference, Shri Devusinh Chauhan had also highlighted the role of Telecom in the progression of the country towards a 5-trillion economy. Complimenting the Department and all stakeholders on the successful recent 5G auction and other telecom reforms, he hoped that the Conference would generate implementable ideas and solutions in taking the telecom growth story forward.

The conference will continue on 15th September, 2022 also with focused group discussions and presentations on relevant issues in the Telecom Sector.

(With Inputs from PIB)