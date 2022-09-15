Amazon Metaworld coming to 5 cities in India: Here's what you can expect

Amazon is bringing its version of metaverse to 5 cities starting today, allowing customers in Kanpur, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Nagpur and Chandigarh to walk into physical experience centers where they create their virtual avatar, put on a VR headset, compete with others, collect points, win goodies and meet their favourite social media influencers.

According to Amazon's blog, its first metaverse experience was scheduled for Thursday, September 15, followed by Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Nagpur, and Chandigarh over the next few weeks.

The Amazon Metaworld experience centers will add to the excitement of the upcoming Amazon Great Indian Festival.

"The #Amazonmetaworld will give customers an entry into the Amazon universe, a virtual destination that will let you experience your favourite Amazon categories. We are bringing our vast selection and offers to an immersive offline space where customers can play games, become a musician, collect coupons and meet their favourite influencers," said Noor Patel, VP, HCTP at Amazon India.

Here are the details:

Visit the Amazon Metaworld experience center, create your own avatar and wear a VR headset.

Enter the virtual lobby and wait for other players to join.

Enter one of three portals or zones and three of nine portals will be visible randomly in every round.

After entering the portal, your avatars will compete with avatars of others while trying to collect points. Once you have 100 points, you will have to answer a closed-ended question as per the zone you are in.

Answer the question correctly, and you get a virtual diamond. A player who finds three diamonds and opens the Amazon pop-up truck in the lobby will be declared the winner and will get Amazon goodies. The grand winner for the day - who gets the most points in the shortest time - will get the grand prize.

Once a player clears the hurdle, the portal closes and the players are sent back to the lobby, where they can enter more portals.

This video provides a sneak peek into the Amazon Metaworld experience center: