EU trade commissioner: concerns over e-car tax incentives raised with U.S.
- Country:
- Germany
The European Commission has raised concerns with the United States that its tax incentives for electric cars could violate WTO rules, EU trade commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis said.
"We agreed our teams are going more in depth," he said on the sidelines of a G7 trade ministers meeting in Germany on Thursday.
The Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday that the electric carmaker Tesla was suspending plans to produce battery cells in Germany as it looked to qualify for electric vehicle and battery manufacturing tax breaks in the U.S.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Germany better prepared for Nord Stream 1 outage now - regulator chief
Olympics attack victims' families close to deal with Germany
Three-day gas halt via Nord Stream 1 bearable for Germany - regulator chief
Germany ramps up military exports, mainly to arm Ukraine
Russia says Germany trying to destroy bilateral energy ties