ColorOS 13 stable update rolling out to Oppo Find X5/X5 Pro in select regions

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shenzhen | Updated: 15-09-2022 17:31 IST | Created: 15-09-2022 17:31 IST
Image Credit: Oppo

Oppo has started rolling out the ColorOS 13 stable update, the latest version of its Android-based mobile operating system, to the Oppo Find X5 and Find X5 Pro units in select regions and countries

Based on Android 13, the ColorOS 13 update is rolling out to Oppo Find X5 Pro users in Australia, France, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam and to Oppo Find X5 users in France and the UAE.

To detect and update your device to the latest ColorOS version, go to Settings > About Phone.

ColorOS 13 incorporates a number of key Android 13 features along with a range of new smart features developed by Oppo to further enhance productivity for its smartphone users. It features a brand-new Aquamorphic Design that creates a fluid, vibrant, and inclusive UI; improved Smart Always-On Display; Meeting Assistant; improved multi-device user experience.

At launch, Oppo revealed its plans to update nearly 35 smartphone models within the year, covering more than 60 countries and regions, and as many as 160 million users, beginning with the Find X5 Pro and Find X5. The Chinese company will continue to bring ColorOS 13 to over 20 more devices starting in 2023.

