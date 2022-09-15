India Affiliate Summit 2022 Concludes on a Grand Scale with a Promise to Return Bigger Next Year

New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir) The 8th edition of the India Affiliate Summit, organised by Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) and vCommission, came to an end today at The Leela Ambience in Gurugram, with a promise to return next year with even more vibrance. The country’s biggest affiliate marketing event on its second day was abuzz with top marketing professionals, Adtech firms and exhibitors across the country. Invaluable insights on a host of issues such as social media listening, influencer marketing and creativity were shared by the ecosystem doyens at keynote sessions, panel discussions, fireside chats and masterclasses. Talking about Indian SMEs, Neha Kulwal, Country Head, AdmitAd said, “For SMEs partner marketing is a great way to increase their reach and raise brand awareness without breaking the bank and since most of the SMEs strike for a balance between productivity and profitability, including low-cost and high ROI-driven channels such as partner marketing is a must. Also, the world is moving to ‘Digital First’ and with this shift performance/partner marketing will be a major driver in their marketing mix.” Addressing a session titled, ‘From celebrities to social media influencers..what's next?’ Mr. Jahid Ahmed, Vice President and Head - Digital Acquisition, Content and Social Media Marketing, HDFC Bank, said, “Today celebs and influencers are shaping up good. But as a brand to ensure a stronger and long-term communication for the audience, it is important that they focus on building individual brand advocates who can further educate micro communities. And that’s how they can turn this around in building a large pool of their brand lovers.” Speaking at a panel discussion on ‘Programmatic reach by using new age media - CTV, Audio and DOOH etc.’ Shaan Raza, Chief Executive Officer, Optimise Media Group - India, said, “The IAS as a platform has evolved over the years. This year they have touched upon various new marketing trends such as programmatic and Connected TV which are preparing the audience for Web 3.0 space. The new age media has now become popular and it is in its transition phase. Various new trends are entering India and new age performance marketers should look forward to it. They should use their creativity and imagination to engage with them from the performance marketing aspect.” Among other prominent speakers who spoke today at IAS22 were Virginia Sharma, Head of Regional Marketing- India, Google Cloud; NitinGuleria, Deputy General Manager, Samsung Electronics; Sameer Jain, VP & Head D2C Ecommerce, Max Life Insurance and Nimish Agrawal, SVP, Head of Marketing, NivaBupa. About Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) Established in 2004, the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) is a not-for-profit industry body and the country's only organization representing the digital services industry with over 400 Indian and multinational corporations as its members, which include established companies in diverse sectors of the digital ecosystem as well as start-ups. Its mandate is to expand and enhance the online and mobile value-added services sectors. It is dedicated to presenting a unified voice of the businesses it represents to the government, investors, consumers and other stakeholders. IAMAI represents varied sectors such as digital advertising, digital entertainment, TravelTech, online gaming, digital payments, Fintech, digital commerce, Edtech, Healthtech, Agritech, blockchain, Big data, ML, AI &IoT, AR/ VR, LogisticsTech and so on.

