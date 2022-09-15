Left Menu

Reuters Science News Summary

The Swiss-American astrophysicist has served as head of NASA's science mission directorate since 2016, shepherding the agency's roughly 100 such missions. He announced his planned departure in a memo sent to NASA employees on Tuesday.

Reuters | Updated: 15-09-2022 18:30 IST | Created: 15-09-2022 18:30 IST
Reuters Science News Summary

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

NASA's science chief Zurbuchen to step down by year's end

Thomas Zurbuchen, NASA's science chief who oversaw some of the U.S. space agency's ambitious endeavors including the successful deployment of the James Webb Space Telescope and Perseverance Mars rover, is set to step down at the end of the year. The Swiss-American astrophysicist has served as head of NASA's science mission directorate since 2016, shepherding the agency's roughly 100 such missions. He announced his planned departure in a memo sent to NASA employees on Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Just released: NASA's Hubble snaps this spectacular spiral galaxy about 180 million light-years away

Just released: NASA's Hubble snaps this spectacular spiral galaxy about 180 ...

 Global
2
OnePlus Nord CE 2 update brings September security patch; adds Jio to support 5G

OnePlus Nord CE 2 update brings September security patch; adds Jio to suppor...

 India
3
Kohinoor Group sign up with CBRE

Kohinoor Group sign up with CBRE

 India
4
Future Enterprises Q4 net loss widens to Rs 2,296 crore, revenue dips 13 pc

Future Enterprises Q4 net loss widens to Rs 2,296 crore, revenue dips 13 pc

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022