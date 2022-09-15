IMF plans in-person mission to start talks with Ukraine on potential program - spokesperson
The International Monetary Fund could provide about $1.4 billion in emergency aid to Ukraine almost immediately if its executive board approves a new "food shock window" that was discussed informally earlier this week, an IMF spokesperson said.
IMF officials were meeting with their Ukrainian counterparts in Sarajevo this week and would launch an in-person mission to start technical discussions, likely in Vienna, on a potential full-fledged program in the "near future," IMF spokesperson Gerry Rice told reporters on Thursday.
