IMF plans in-person mission to start talks with Ukraine on potential program - spokesperson

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 15-09-2022 20:03 IST | Created: 15-09-2022 20:01 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The International Monetary Fund could provide about $1.4 billion in emergency aid to Ukraine almost immediately if its executive board approves a new "food shock window" that was discussed informally earlier this week, an IMF spokesperson said.

IMF officials were meeting with their Ukrainian counterparts in Sarajevo this week and would launch an in-person mission to start technical discussions, likely in Vienna, on a potential full-fledged program in the "near future," IMF spokesperson Gerry Rice told reporters on Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

