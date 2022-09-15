Left Menu

Smart Reply in Google Chat now available in Spanish, French, and Portuguese

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 15-09-2022 22:25 IST | Created: 15-09-2022 22:25 IST
Image Credit: Google

Smart Reply in Google Chat, a feature that saves time by suggesting quick responses based on the message you received, is now available in three more languages - Spanish, French, and Portuguese.

Smart Replies in Chat were initially offered only in English. When you are typing a reply, Smart Reply will automatically detect the language and offer responses accordingly.

Gif Credit: Google

Once you've selected a Smart Reply, you can send it immediately or edit your response starting with the Smart Reply text. You can update your Smart Reply preferences in Google Chat or your Gmail account. At the top right, click Settings > navigate to "Smart Reply.

Spanish, French, and Portuguese Smart Replies in Google Chat are available now for all Google Chat users on the web. They are available to all Google Workspace customers, legacy G Suite Basic and Business customers as well as to users with personal Google Accounts.

