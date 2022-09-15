Left Menu

AIG unit Corebridge valued at over $13 bln after shares drop in debut

Corebridge Financial Inc, the life and retirement unit of insurer American International Group Inc, notched a valuation of $13.2 billion in its U.S. market debut on Thursday after shares opened 2.4% below their offer price. The lukewarm reception to the biggest U.S. IPO so far this year comes against the backdrop of a global market turmoil that has shaved billions off corporate valuations.

Corebridge Financial Inc, the life and retirement unit of insurer American International Group Inc, notched a valuation of $13.2 billion in its U.S. market debut on Thursday after shares opened 2.4% below their offer price.

The lukewarm reception to the biggest U.S. IPO so far this year comes against the backdrop of a global market turmoil that has shaved billions off corporate valuations. Russia's invasion of Ukraine and U.S. inflation that is hovering at a 40 year-high have dampened investor sentiment and dried up the IPO market in 2022.

The $1.68 billion raised in the IPO would go to AIG and the new company is not raising capital, according to regulatory filings. Shares opened at $20.50 each, below their offer price of $21 apiece.

