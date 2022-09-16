Uber investigating computer network breach- NYT

Uber Technologies Inc's computer network was breached on Thursday leading it to take several internal communications and engineering systems offline, the New York Times reported.

Uber staff was instructed by the company to not use workplace messaging app Slack, the report said, citing two employees. Other internal systems too were inaccessible, according to the NYT. An Uber spokesman told the Times that it was investigating the breach and contacting law enforcement officials. https://nyti.ms/3Lq7n08

The Times said that shortly before the Slack system was taken offline on Thursday afternoon, Uber employees received a message that read: "I announce I am a hacker and Uber has suffered a data breach." Uber did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

