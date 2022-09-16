Left Menu

Uber responding to unspecified ''cybersecurity incident''

PTI | Sanfrancisco | Updated: 16-09-2022 09:07 IST | Created: 16-09-2022 09:07 IST
Uber responding to unspecified ''cybersecurity incident''

Uber says it is responding to an unspecified “cybersecurity incident”.

The San Francisco-based ride-hailing service said on Twitter on Thursday night that it is in touch with law enforcement and will have updates as soon as they are available.

The company confirmed in an email to The Associated Press on Thursday night that the tweet is authentic. It did not answer questions about what exactly was breached or whether the ride-hailing platform was affected.

The email said that updates would be posted on its Uber Comms twitter feed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

