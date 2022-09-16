Samsung India invites young minds to innovate on new-age solutions

Samsung India today launched the seventh edition of its pan India campus program - Samsung E.D.G.E - inviting young minds from the top colleges of the country to innovate on new-age solutions.

Samsung E.D.G.E. is a first-of-its-kind campus program that provides an opportunity for the country's best talent to come forward and exchange meaningful insights to get a head-start in their careers.

As part of the program, students from 27 campuses, including top business schools, engineering and design colleges, will showcase their leadership qualities and problem-solving skills at the event, which will be held physically at campuses spread across the country.

The Samsung E.D.G.E program consists of three rounds:

Campus Round - team members come together and put up an executive case summary based on their research and analysis

Regional round - top teams shortlisted in the campus round work on a case study, submit and present their detailed solutions

National Round - top 8 teams are selected and mentored by Samsung leaders on their respective solutions and the final 8 teams battle it out to arrive at the three winning teams

The top three teams, each comprising at least three students from within the campus, will get a cash prize and a potential opportunity to work with Samsung.

"At Samsung, innovation is at the heart of everything we do. Over the years, Samsung E.D.G.E. has proved to be an enabler wherein students have the platform to showcase their creative solutions to real life problems. As we enter the seventh edition of the program, we are confident that the young talent participating in the program will bring in even more insightful solutions and display their problem-solving skills," said Mr. Ken Kang, President & CEO, Samsung SWA.