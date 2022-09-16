Putin says Russia ready to give free fertilizers to developing world
16-09-2022
Russian President Vladimir Putin said Russia was ready to provide more than 300,000 tonnes of Russian fertilizers stuck in European ports to the developing world for free.
Speaking at a summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation in Uzbekistan, Putin said Europe had only "partially" removed sanctions that Moscow says block its ability to sell and send fertilizers around the world.
