Putin says Russia ready to give free fertilizers to developing world

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Russia was ready to provide more than 300,000 tonnes of Russian fertilizers stuck in European ports to the developing world for free.

Speaking at a summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation in Uzbekistan, Putin said Europe had only "partially" removed sanctions that Moscow says block its ability to sell and send fertilizers around the world.

