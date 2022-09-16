Left Menu

Putin says Russia ready to give free fertilizers to developing world

Reuters | Samarkand | Updated: 16-09-2022 14:24 IST | Created: 16-09-2022 14:15 IST
Putin says Russia ready to give free fertilizers to developing world
Russian President Vladimir Putin. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Uzbekistan

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Russia was ready to provide more than 300,000 tonnes of Russian fertilizers stuck in European ports to the developing world for free.

Speaking at a summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation in Uzbekistan, Putin said Europe had only "partially" removed sanctions that Moscow says block its ability to sell and send fertilizers around the world.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

