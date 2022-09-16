Left Menu

Social media app Parler buys cloud-services provider

Parler, a social media app popular with U.S. conservatives, said on Friday it has bought a cloud-services provider and is restructuring its business to focus on customers who run the risk of being pushed off the internet. Parler returned earlier this month to Google's app store more than 1-1/2 years after the Alphabet-owned company removed it following the U.S. Capitol riots.

Reuters | Updated: 16-09-2022 16:45 IST | Created: 16-09-2022 16:36 IST
Social media app Parler buys cloud-services provider

Parler, a social media app popular with U.S. conservatives, said on Friday it has bought a cloud-services provider and is restructuring its business to focus on customers who run the risk of being pushed off the internet. As part of the overhaul, Parler said it has created a new parent company, Parlement Technologies Inc, and the new firm has completed a fundraising round for $16 million, for a total of $56 million in funding to date.

The company, which itself went dark after the U.S. Capitol riot last year, did not disclose financial details of the purchase and the names of investors who took part in the round. The deal for California-based Dynascale gives Parler access to a cloud services provider with around 50,000 square feet of data center space in the United States.

Parler was launched in 2018 and styled itself as a free-speech space for those seeking an alternative to platforms such as Twitter Inc. It quickly gained traction from supporters of former U.S. President Donald Trump. Parler returned earlier this month to Google's app store more than 1-1/2 years after the Alphabet-owned company removed it following the U.S. Capitol riots.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Google doodle celebrates El Salvador Independence Day 2022

Google doodle celebrates El Salvador Independence Day 2022

 El Salvador
2
OxygenOS 13 Closed Beta Test starts for OnePlus 10T in India

OxygenOS 13 Closed Beta Test starts for OnePlus 10T in India

 India
3
Google doodle celebrates Costa Rica Independence Day 2022

Google doodle celebrates Costa Rica Independence Day 2022

 Costa Rica
4
Health News Roundup: Singapore grants interim approval for Moderna's bivalent COVID-19 booster vaccine; Africa CDC head: COVID still a threat given low vaccination rates and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore grants interim approval for Moderna's bivalen...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022