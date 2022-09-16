Park+ Launches India's First Comprehensive Car Listing Feature with Over 1,800 Models

New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir) Park+ is an app-based & website platform for car owners that solves all their daily hassles. A one-stop solution for parking reservations to challan payments, FASTag recharge, RTO vehicle information, traffic fine checker, car info & more. The RFID tag affixed to every car will ensure the movement of authorised vehicles only. Recently, Park+ has come up with its all New Car Listing feature. Purchasing a car is the second most expensive buy for a person, and getting a perfect fit for yourself can be another difficult task. From the most expensive to the cheapest car, Park+ has it all in one place. Moreover, your choice of car is strongly influenced by the purpose of the car. Consider constantly rising fuel prices and the types of fuel that drive car engines when driving in cities, long distances, or on road trips. Some of the significant features of new car listing are: • It provides detailed information about cars like specifications, mileage, interior and exterior, and the on-road price.

• One can add filters on brands, car body, fuel type and price range.

• Park+ has over 1800+ car data with complete information on their website. There are many choices within a single price range. Users can narrow their options to a few vehicles with the same significant features. Park+ offers complete information on more than 1800+ cars from key manufacturers like Maruti, KIA, Hyundai, Tata, and Honda.

In the 21st century, people are moving toward EVs as their contribution to the environment. Furthermore, fuel being this expensive, EV cars are a more practical option. Check out the Park+ Car listing feature to stay up to date on the latest electric cars. Before purchasing a car do all the possible research and do not take car information at the face value. Park+ provides all the required important information one needs to know about a car.

