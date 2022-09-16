Left Menu

Park+ Launches India's First Comprehensive Car Listing Feature with Over 1,800 Models

Some of the significant features of new car listing are It provides detailed information about cars like specifications, mileage, interior and exterior, and the on-road price. One can add filters on brands, car body, fuel type and price range. Park has over 1800 car data with complete information on their website.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-09-2022 17:44 IST | Created: 16-09-2022 17:44 IST
Park+ Launches India's First Comprehensive Car Listing Feature with Over 1,800 Models
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir) Park+ is an app-based & website platform for car owners that solves all their daily hassles. A one-stop solution for parking reservations to challan payments, FASTag recharge, RTO vehicle information, traffic fine checker, car info & more. The RFID tag affixed to every car will ensure the movement of authorised vehicles only. Recently, Park+ has come up with its all New Car Listing feature. Purchasing a car is the second most expensive buy for a person, and getting a perfect fit for yourself can be another difficult task. From the most expensive to the cheapest car, Park+ has it all in one place. Moreover, your choice of car is strongly influenced by the purpose of the car. Consider constantly rising fuel prices and the types of fuel that drive car engines when driving in cities, long distances, or on road trips. Some of the significant features of new car listing are: • It provides detailed information about cars like specifications, mileage, interior and exterior, and the on-road price.

• One can add filters on brands, car body, fuel type and price range.

• Park+ has over 1800+ car data with complete information on their website. There are many choices within a single price range. Users can narrow their options to a few vehicles with the same significant features. Park+ offers complete information on more than 1800+ cars from key manufacturers like Maruti, KIA, Hyundai, Tata, and Honda.

In the 21st century, people are moving toward EVs as their contribution to the environment. Furthermore, fuel being this expensive, EV cars are a more practical option. Check out the Park+ Car listing feature to stay up to date on the latest electric cars. Before purchasing a car do all the possible research and do not take car information at the face value. Park+ provides all the required important information one needs to know about a car.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Google doodle celebrates El Salvador Independence Day 2022

Google doodle celebrates El Salvador Independence Day 2022

 El Salvador
2
OxygenOS 13 Closed Beta Test starts for OnePlus 10T in India

OxygenOS 13 Closed Beta Test starts for OnePlus 10T in India

 India
3
Google doodle celebrates Costa Rica Independence Day 2022

Google doodle celebrates Costa Rica Independence Day 2022

 Costa Rica
4
Health News Roundup: Singapore grants interim approval for Moderna's bivalent COVID-19 booster vaccine; Africa CDC head: COVID still a threat given low vaccination rates and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore grants interim approval for Moderna's bivalen...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022