IMF plans in-person mission to start talks with Ukraine with support - spokesperson

The International Monetary Fund could provide about $1.4 billion in emergency aid to Ukraine almost immediately if its executive board approves a new "food shock window" that was discussed informally earlier this week, an IMF spokesperson said.

IMF officials were meeting with their Ukrainian counterparts in Sarajevo this week and would launch an in-person mission to start technical discussions, likely in Vienna in the "near future", with a view to building toward a potential full-fledged program, IMF spokesperson Gerry Rice told reporters on Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)