IMF plans in-person mission to start talks with Ukraine with support - spokesperson
The International Monetary Fund could provide about $1.4 billion in emergency aid to Ukraine almost immediately if its executive board approves a new "food shock window" that was discussed informally earlier this week, an IMF spokesperson said.
IMF officials were meeting with their Ukrainian counterparts in Sarajevo this week and would launch an in-person mission to start technical discussions, likely in Vienna in the "near future", with a view to building toward a potential full-fledged program, IMF spokesperson Gerry Rice told reporters on Thursday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Gerry Rice
- Ukrainian
- The International Monetary Fund
- Sarajevo
- Vienna
- Ukraine
ALSO READ
WRAPUP 1-U.N. team to inspect Ukrainian nuclear plant on mission to avert disaster
WRAPUP 3-U.N. team to inspect Ukrainian nuclear plant as shells land nearby
Fighting erupts as Ukrainian troops deploy near Enerhodar - reports
WRAPUP 4-U.N. team to visit Ukrainian nuclear plant as shells land nearby
Russian troops shelling route of IAEA mission, says head of Ukrainian Zaporizhzhia region