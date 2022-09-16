Left Menu

"War crimes cannot be hidden," top U.S. general says about Ukraine war

Reuters | Tallinn | Updated: 16-09-2022 21:55 IST | Created: 16-09-2022 21:55 IST
The top U.S. general on Friday said war crimes in Ukraine cannot be hidden, as Kyiv leveled fresh accusations against Russia following the discovery of a mass burial site in northeastern territory recaptured from Russian forces.

U.S. Army General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said he would reserve judgment as media reports emerged indicating that some bodies were found at the site with their hands tied behind their backs.

"In terms of the totality of the scale (of potential war crimes), I don't know. But I would tell you that the world will discover that. War crimes cannot be hidden, especially things like mass graves," Milley told reporters in Estonia, where he is attending a NATO gathering.

