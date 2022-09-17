Left Menu

Ukraine's Zelenskiy thanks Nike for leaving Russia market

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd , which was the leading supplier of handsets to Russia as of the fourth quarter of 2021, froze shipments in early March citing "current geopolitical developments." But Izvestia this week quoted a source close to the company as saying sales could resume in October, with supplies of equipment to retailers and a resumption of its official online store.

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 17-09-2022 03:32 IST | Created: 17-09-2022 03:22 IST
Ukraine's Zelenskiy thanks Nike for leaving Russia market
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Friday he had spoken to Nike Inc and thanked the U.S. sportswear maker for making what he called the "right decision" to pull out of Russia. "This is an example of how business can play a significant role in protecting humanity and freedom," he said in a nightly video address. "If a state chooses the path of terror, it is the duty of every self-respecting company to distance itself from such a state."

The Ukrainian leader provided no further details. Nike officials were not immediately available for comment. Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a "special operation."

Nike told Reuters on June 23 that it was making a full exit from Russia, after saying in March it would temporarily suspend operations at all its Nike-owned and -operated stores in Russia in response to Moscow's actions in Ukraine. Nike joined other major brands in confirming its complete departure from the Russian market. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd , which was the leading supplier of handsets to Russia as of the fourth quarter of 2021, froze shipments in early March citing "current geopolitical developments."

But Izvestia this week quoted a source close to the company as saying sales could resume in October, with supplies of equipment to retailers and a resumption of its official online store. Samsung said nothing had been decided.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Astronomers find evidence of small Neptune or Saturn-like planet lurking in a disk

Astronomers find evidence of small Neptune or Saturn-like planet lurking in ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Africa CDC head: COVID still a threat given low vaccination rates; Taiwan eyeing an earlier end to COVID quarantine for arrivals and more

Health News Roundup: Africa CDC head: COVID still a threat given low vaccina...

 Global
3
Unnecessary hysterectomies are still happening

Unnecessary hysterectomies are still happening

 Australia
4
Chhattisgarh: Woman jumps into well with two children in Korba, all die

Chhattisgarh: Woman jumps into well with two children in Korba, all die

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022