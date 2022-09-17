Nornickel to raise employees' stake in the firm within 10 years - Potanin
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 17-09-2022 15:13 IST | Created: 17-09-2022 15:11 IST
Russian businessman Vladimir Potanin, the top shareholder at mining giant Nornickel, on Saturday proposed a 10-year programme that would raise the equity holdings of individuals, including that of its employees, to 25% from 10% now.
Speaking to RBC TV, Potanin said the so-called 'Digital Investor' programme would begin in 2023 and include digital financial assets and lock-up periods.
