Trump SPAC fails to pay proxy firm despite tough hunt for votes - FT

Reuters | Updated: 17-09-2022 15:18 IST | Created: 17-09-2022 15:14 IST
Trump SPAC fails to pay proxy firm despite tough hunt for votes - FT
Former US President Donald J Trump (File Image) Image Credit: ANI
Executives behind a blank-cheque company Digital World Acquisition Corp that plans to take Donald Trump's media business public have failed to pay their proxy solicitors, The Financial Times reported on Saturday.

Digital World Acquisition Corp, set up by Patrick Orlando, has not paid Saratoga Proxy Consulting for its work helping to rally shareholders, report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

Digital World and Saratoga Proxy Consulting did not respond to emailed requests for comment outside of business hours.

