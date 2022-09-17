Google might be developing a compact Pixel phone

Left Menu

A recent tip from a leakster suggests that American tech giant Google is working on a compact Pixel smartphone codenamed 'Neila'.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 17-09-2022 22:38 IST
A recent tip from a leakster suggests that American tech giant Google is working on a compact Pixel smartphone codenamed 'Neila'. According to GSM Arena, the tipster, Digital Chat Station, tells the device could end up being the Pixel 7a, which is said to feature a flat-screen with punch-hole selfie camera cutout and a rear visor just like on the Pixel 6 series phones.

No further details were shared about the device but there is speculation that it may end up being the Pixel 7a. Google is already on track to unveil the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro on October 6 alongside its first ever smartwatch - the Pixel Watch.

This means people could realistically see the Pixel 7a sometime in Q3 2023. Apple recently announced its iPhone 14 series which omits a mini model in favour of the larger 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Plus. Meanwhile, earlier, developer Kuba Wojciechowski spotted references to a 'Pro' tablet, called 't6pro' or 'tangorpro', in code screenshots shared by him in a Twitter thread.

At I/O in May, Google confirmed that it's working on an Android-powered tablet, and developers have figured out that 't6' and 'tangor' refer to the device. However, now with the 'pro' moniker attached to these codenames, it could indicate that Google's working on a higher-end version of the tablet, too, as per The Verge. (ANI)

